$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $914.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $147.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $2,292,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.