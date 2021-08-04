$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.26. Apple reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,526,672. Apple has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 27,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

