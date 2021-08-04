$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to post $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $170,354,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 160.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,607,000 after purchasing an additional 419,553 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after buying an additional 402,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $57.94 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

