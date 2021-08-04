$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,035. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG stock opened at $134.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

