$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $112.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.38. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $4,279,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,387 shares of company stock worth $8,123,796. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

