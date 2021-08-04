$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. ICON Public reported sales of $701.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $5.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.27.

ICON Public stock opened at $244.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $250.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $208,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 22.3% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

