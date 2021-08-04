$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.14. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

