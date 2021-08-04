$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to announce sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $575,104.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,456 shares of company stock worth $2,497,024. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,217,000 after purchasing an additional 386,920 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,388,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $83,096,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

