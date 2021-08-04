$10.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce sales of $10.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.49 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $7.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $39.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.41 billion to $39.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $44.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.09 billion to $45.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $365.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $176.63 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

