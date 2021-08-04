$10.94 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to post $10.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.05 billion. The TJX Companies reported sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $45.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.66 billion to $47.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $48.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.27 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after buying an additional 626,235 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 155,276.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 289,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after buying an additional 288,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.