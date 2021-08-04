11,249 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

NYSE:TSM opened at $118.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.84.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.