1,293,000 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Purchased by Magnolia Group LLC

Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,293,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,471,000. Discovery accounts for approximately 4.7% of Magnolia Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Magnolia Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Discovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122,001 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 24.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,180,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 346.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 235,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,939. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

