135,220 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPSB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,598. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.