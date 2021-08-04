135,900 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Acquired by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,316,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,773 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,375. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of -168.40 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

