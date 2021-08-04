136,408 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 136,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Telos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at about $6,960,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at about $17,971,000. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at $306,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 615,058 shares of company stock worth $19,039,120. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.