$138.73 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post $138.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $166.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $146.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $622.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $607.18 million to $645.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $690.02 million, with estimates ranging from $525.35 million to $874.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.43. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

