144,366 Shares in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Gilat Satellite Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth $43,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.31. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 25.51%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

