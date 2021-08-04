155675 (BLD.TO) (BLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect 155675 (BLD.TO) to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.34 million.

155675 has a one year low of C$49.61 and a one year high of C$2.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital cut 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

