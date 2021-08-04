$159.26 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report $159.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.40 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $156.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $675.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $655.80 million to $696.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $745.60 million, with estimates ranging from $688.50 million to $811.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.00.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROLL opened at $230.05 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.38.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.