169,727 Shares in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 169,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vine Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEI. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $6,080,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $6,999,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vine Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

NYSE VEI opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Vine Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

