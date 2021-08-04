1irstcoin (FST) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $16.89 million and $31,185.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00211382 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

