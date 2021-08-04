1Million Token Trading Up 18% Over Last Week (1MT)

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One 1Million Token coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000964 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 1Million Token has traded up 18% against the dollar. 1Million Token has a total market capitalization of $375,735.92 and $12,710.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006316 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000093 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token Coin Profile

1Million Token (CRYPTO:1MT) is a coin. 1Million Token’s total supply is 995,699 coins and its circulating supply is 990,178 coins. 1Million Token’s official Twitter account is @1MillionTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1Million Token is 1milliontoken.org

Buying and Selling 1Million Token

