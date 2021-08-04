$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.93 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. State Street has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

