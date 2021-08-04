220,293 Shares in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 220,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Nuvation Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUVB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUVB opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -43.30.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

NUVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Nuvation Bio Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

