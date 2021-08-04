$23.83 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will post sales of $23.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.27 million to $24.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $99.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.60 million to $101.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $129.49 million, with estimates ranging from $122.47 million to $136.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RADI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $16.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 154.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,917 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $15,781,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 9.9% during the first quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 922,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $7,742,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 2,117.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 535,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

