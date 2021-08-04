2,324,922 Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,360,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Stellantis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.68. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68.

STLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.