234,300 Shares in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 234,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIGGU. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,254,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000.

OTCMKTS:GIGGU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

