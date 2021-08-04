24,150 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FERG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.56. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

