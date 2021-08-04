26,320 Shares in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XTN. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,878,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,366,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 544.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $92.58.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.