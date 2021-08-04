27,101 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Silvergate Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.55. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

