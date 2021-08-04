2,738 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.20.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $698.98. 9,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,622. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $627.08.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

