28,983 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNR. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of GNR stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.83. 616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,062. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

