$29.21 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report $29.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.89 billion to $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $29.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $121.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.24 billion to $124.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $121.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.18 billion to $125.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $152.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,251,000 after buying an additional 470,282 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,057,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,594,000 after buying an additional 432,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,314,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,353,000 after buying an additional 617,847 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.