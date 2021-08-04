$29.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce $29.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $30.31 billion. Comcast posted sales of $25.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $114.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.38 billion to $115.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $121.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.98 billion to $125.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

