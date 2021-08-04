$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $157.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.43. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in VMware during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of VMware by 62.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

