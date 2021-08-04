$3.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post $3.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.37 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Ball by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball has a 12 month low of $73.54 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

