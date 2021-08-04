$3.36 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce sales of $3.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.33 billion and the highest is $3.46 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.61 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $249.98 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $254.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,632,000 after purchasing an additional 43,429 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,219,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,585,000 after acquiring an additional 324,037 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

