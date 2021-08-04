$3.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.61 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $15.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.13 billion to $18.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $20.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,283. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.