$3.47 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to post $3.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $11.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $11.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

NYSE VFC opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

