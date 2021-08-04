$315.15 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post $315.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.91 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $259.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $448,085.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,741,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,365,000 after buying an additional 56,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,974,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,357,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,430,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $456.54 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.