$328.68 Million in Sales Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce $328.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.70 million and the lowest is $317.65 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $313.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.71.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $513.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $898,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 117,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.