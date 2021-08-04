32,929 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after buying an additional 77,383 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,843,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,969,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,275,000 after purchasing an additional 56,083 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Waste Management by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,709 shares of company stock worth $23,524,306. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $149.41 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $149.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.