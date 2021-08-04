$347.90 Million in Sales Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to announce sales of $347.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.90 million and the lowest is $334.20 million. South State posted sales of $385.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

SSB stock opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. South State has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $45,749,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of South State by 27.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,926,000 after buying an additional 571,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 15.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,645,000 after buying an additional 250,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of South State by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,284,000 after buying an additional 164,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

