359,200 Shares in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 359,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of ThredUp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,157,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ThredUp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDUP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of TDUP opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.