37,816 Shares in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of I-Mab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,559 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in I-Mab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 877,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in I-Mab by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after buying an additional 109,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,387,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

