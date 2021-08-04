$385.98 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will post $385.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.20 million and the lowest is $384.00 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $370.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $46,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,863,000 after buying an additional 239,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after buying an additional 101,553 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after buying an additional 99,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.93. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

