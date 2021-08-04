3M (NYSE:MMM) Insider Eric D. Hammes Sells 1,765 Shares

3M (NYSE:MMM) insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MMM traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,493. 3M has a 52 week low of $149.66 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

