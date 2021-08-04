3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 14.3% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $2,387,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $2,520,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 30.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.53. 29,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,493. 3M has a 1-year low of $149.66 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

