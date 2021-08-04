3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lowered by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 151,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 9.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 147,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 19.5% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

MMM stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,493. 3M has a 52 week low of $149.66 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

