$442.77 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report sales of $442.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $446.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $410.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,044,000 after buying an additional 186,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,580,000 after buying an additional 68,514 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 148,621 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $175.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

